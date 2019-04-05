Has our republic failed us in protecting democratic values?
"Federalist No. 1" argues a question of whether societies are capable of establishing good government, and that a study of history will teach us of tyrants and demagogues, who hid their dangerous ambitions “behind the specious mask of zeal for the rights of the people," and ultimately caused the people the loss of their liberties.
It is interesting to note that although numerous democracies have been lost through overt illegal action, others were lost through peaceful and legal means. Did the gatekeepers of these democracies fail?
In our republic, I believe that the gatekeepers for protecting democratic principles are the voters and political parties. We should be vigilant of political candidates who: 1) reject democratic rules of conduct, 2) deny legitimacy of political opponents, 3) tolerate or encourage violence, and 4) are ready to curtail civil liberties of opponents, including the media. Dangerous people who are bent on destroying our democratic institutions need to be sidelined by our political parties, and if these parties will not place the republic over their party, then the voters need to make the wiser and more informed choices.
Otherwise, we should not be surprised when demagogues are elected to office, when a social good such a Medicaid expansion that was democratically decided by voters is obstructed by our legislators, and when proposed changes such as SB 1159 to the ballot initiative law will make democracy more difficult.
Jeffrey Duplessis
Ammon