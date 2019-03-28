Thank God Idaho finally got a governor who works for the people, state and country. Too bad he got a very inept lieutenant governor, the least qualified superintendent of education and way, way too many self-serving representatives. But, when the voting majority only look to see if there's an R or D behind the name, not their credentials, qualifications or experience, that's what you get.
Or worse, RINO'S (Republicans in Name Only) like those in the self-serving, holier than thou, arrogant Bonneville County Republican Party hierarchy.
Evidently, even Utah voters do the R or D thing or Mitt Romney never would have been elected Senator.
Gene Hicks
Idaho Falls