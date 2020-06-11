I just read the latest job report based on unemployment claims. Has anyone thought about those who do not qualify for unemployment compensation (part-time, seasonal, farm, servers, waitress and etc.) who work the hours but the Republican Party, who is supposed to represent everyone, had allowed the employers to duck the full-time title?
The Idaho Freedom Foundation supports this action. Less government regulation is good for business but it is hell on the worker who is afraid to raise their voice, as they need the work. All exemptions to the minimum wage need to be revoked, any time worked over 40 hours is overtime rate. Tips do not count toward the minimum rate. All workers matter.
Mike Oar
Idaho Falls