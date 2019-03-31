I feel there is a need for more designated bike paths in the Ammon/Idaho Falls area. Having more bike paths available could benefit people to exercise more and live a healthier lifestyle. Research from AARP shows that "biking for only 30 minutes a day reduces a person's chances of diabetes, dementia, depression, colon cancer, cardiovascular disease, anxiety and high blood pressure by 40 percent or more.”
However, for safety reasons, there is a need for more paths. In my experience, when riding my bike, the roads are narrow and there is not much of a shoulder to ride on. Cars seem to zoom past, which is a safety issue.
Because of safety concerns, most kids are not able and/or allowed to ride their bikes to school. If there was a path to ride on, more kids could ride their bikes to school as well. Another benefit of having more bike paths is, if more people chose to ride their bike to school/work, there would be less air pollution from car exhaust.
It is my hope that we can get more bike paths in our area because more paths could benefit our community by helping people live a healthier lifestyle and be safe.
T. Fisher
Ammon