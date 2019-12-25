“Never doubt that a small group of committed people can change the world. Indeed, it is the only thing that ever has.” — Margaret Mead.
Have you ever been invited to a friend’s house for a Thanksgiving dinner? Your vision of a delicious turkey dinner suddenly vanishes when you see a bucket of KFC and paper plates on the table. The turkey dinner is the vision of electing a leader; the bucket of KFC is the puppets we actually get.
After every election, the victorious candidate develops instant amnesia and spends their entire term doing and saying as they are instructed to. How many years (decades) has this country been concerned about oil dependency? How about taxes and the deficit or Social Security and Medicare solvency? We are spending more on education and results are declining. If health care is so important, then why is it becoming a luxury for Americans? Are we actually approaching the beyond help status on global warming with one side yelling it’s a hoax and the other side screaming we’re doomed? Our problems are not being solved; they are getting worse.
Leaders demonstrate integrity and build trust, they foster innovation and creativity, seek growth and share visions for growth. Leaders solve problems and encourage participation from others with knowledge and experience. A leader offers help, not condemnation and insults. We could reduce our elected officials by 80 percent if the remaining 20 percent were leaders.
Robert Kast
Idaho Falls