We have all heard about the assassination of General Soleimani. Everybody would agree that he was a bad guy doing bad things. So the question isn’t was his death justified, but was it wise? President Bush and Obama both had opportunities to eliminate him. Even Netanyahu had two opportunities to strike and didn’t. One has to wonder if Trump considered why they didn’t.
Three weeks ago Iranians were protesting about their corrupt government. Before the first drone strike, the Iraqis were protesting Iranian involvement in Iraq. Now both countries are united in their disgust of America. Soleimani traveled to Iraq to meet the prime minister to discuss lowering tensions with Saudi Arabia. So much for that backchannel to peace.
The Iraqi parliament voted to expel U.S. and foreign troops. Trump's response to that was he’ll levy sanctions. Do you believe that is going to win over the Iraqis?
Did you know that the U.S. actually sought out General Soleimani’s help with the Taliban? Soleimani was also helpful in the fight against ISIS, who are Sunni. Trump single-handedly lost Iraq as an ally. Was it worth it?
The president said the intelligence showed the threats were imminent. So let’s see the intelligence. Is this déjà vu all over again with the war in Iraq? Why should we believe Trump when he takes the word of Putin over his intelligence agencies? That’s just one example. I’m sure I’ll be called a cynic again, but I have 16,000 reasons to doubt Trump.
Ken Martin
Idaho Falls