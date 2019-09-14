It's good to see that Ammon's initiating the use of water meters has finally stirred some comment from the Post Register's editorial board. It's only taken them four to five years to address this in "Our View" in the Sept. 8 paper.
Wow, where was the editorial board back in 2015 and 2016 when I had four letters printed about the use and conservation of water through the installation of that taboo subject — water meters?
Or the commentary by Jeffrey Forbes, a registered professional geologist, who was employed as a groundwater hydrologist in Idaho Falls?
The title of his commentary was, "I.F.: Water hog of the West."
I see no point in me regurgitating all the points I made years ago, for they are as valid now, if not more so, as then.
I guess it took our neighboring city biting the bullet to get the Post Register to jump on the bandwagon, as evidenced by their commentary in last Sunday's paper.
Let's hope that our city leaders (and eventually our citizens) take these measures to heart. Water is not an inexhaustible or free resource. Especially here in Idaho.
Alan Jones
Idaho Falls