I think Republicans should think again before saying we are not a democracy but a republic.
I have read the rather torturous explanation of that and heard of Benjamin Franklin saying, “ a Republic if you can keep it,” but I’m in my mid 80’s, a lot of years of being proud of “the greatest Democracy in the world.” I think the most common association with the other word is banana — Banana Republic — corruption, exploitation, dictators — though I have been complaining for several years now, that that’s what we are becoming, but without the bananas.
Telling folks we are not a democracy sounds very scary. It seems to negate the most important things we cherish: freedom-from and freedom-to.
Being called a republic may be more accurate, but it sounds different. How about a democratic republic, “with liberty and justice for all.”
Earline Reid
Idaho Falls