At a time when efforts are being made to re-write American history, it might be well to offer some insight into an individual who, although, not widely known, can offer some perspective into who we are as Americans. Eli Parker was born in 1828 to Elizabeth and William Parker of the Tonawanda Seneca tribe of the Iroquois Confederacy in western New York.
Parker became a leader in his tribe at a very young age. Trained as a civil engineer, he earned a reputation in that field. Fast forward to the Civil War, when, with Gen. Grant’s endorsement, he received a commission, with the rank of captain, as assistant adjutant general for volunteers.
He eventually rose to the rank of lieutenant colonel and later to brigadier general. Parker is rightly most remembered for something that happened in the parlor of a private residence in the village of Appomattox Court House on April 9, 1865. When Gen. Robert E. Lee had accepted Grant’s terms of surrender, Grant asked his senior adjutant general, Theodore Bowers, to put it into ink. Bower’s hand was so unsteady that, after several attempts, Grant asked Ely Parker to do it, which he did without trouble. This gave occasion for Lee and Parker to be introduced.
When Lee recognized that Parker was an American Indian, he said, “I am glad to see one real American here.” Parker shook his hand and replied, “We are all Americans.” All information presented here regarding Ely Parker is “Reprinted by permission of Imprimis, a publication of Hillsdale College.”
Evan Tibbott
Rigby