Come on America wake up. I don't care if you are left or right. Use your common sense. Aborting babies up to 9 months, letting illegals vote, lowering the voting age to 16? Free, free, free, for all? Who will pay? Are you ok with that?
Every able-bodied person needs to work. Why should the workforce pay for people who do not want to work? Free food, medical, abortions, housing, etc. It has become ridiculous.
I don't have all the answers but a good start. We need term limits for the Senate and Congress. We need a working welfare program for people that are physically able. I don't care if they put them picking up garbage along the freeways. Earn those benefits. If you don't show up, no food stamps, medical, etc. Buck up, take care of your own. Time limit on welfare.
I am retired. I worked most of my life. Raised 3 kids, helped pay our bills. I am so disgusted. Middle America gets to pay for the freeloaders and our idiot, greedy, corrupt, politicians.
America is broken, and it is not Trump. Too much corruption and power in Washington. We as Americans need a say in what goes on in our country. At some point, we have to start making a stand. We are losing our say and our country. This is our land. We need to take it back.
Rachel Chase
Idaho Falls