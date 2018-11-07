Do we, by our silence, tacitly approve of the following?
In Pittsburgh, Robert Bowers enters a house of worship and kills 11 people while shouting how he hates Jews. Among those people was a 96-year-old survivor of the Holocaust.
The MAGAvan bomber, 56-year-old Cesar Savoc of Florida, sends bombs to 12 people who dared to criticize Trump. His van was covered with "Make America Great Again" stickers, along with a few hate stickers.
In Kentucky, a black couple was killed in a grocery store by a white racist.
These were America's weekend activities.
"The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing."
— Edmund Burke
"The opposite of love is not hate, it is indifference."
"Indifference, to me, is the epitome of evil."
— Eli Wiesel
Wiesel survived the Holocaust and was on a death march from a concentration camp. His father died at his side when they stopped for the night.
At breakfast last month, with friends, I listed as there was more outrage about Megyn Kelly being fired for using the term "blackface" than any of the above atrocities.
Maggie Croft
Idaho Falls