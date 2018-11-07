Do we, by our silence, tacitly approve of the following?

In Pittsburgh, Robert Bowers enters a house of worship and kills 11 people while shouting how he hates Jews. Among those people was a 96-year-old survivor of the Holocaust.

The MAGAvan bomber, 56-year-old Cesar Savoc of Florida, sends bombs to 12 people who dared to criticize Trump. His van was covered with "Make America Great Again" stickers, along with a few hate stickers.

In Kentucky, a black couple was killed in a grocery store by a white racist.

These were America's weekend activities.

"The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing."

— Edmund Burke

"The opposite of love is not hate, it is indifference."

"Indifference, to me, is the epitome of evil."

— Eli Wiesel

Wiesel survived the Holocaust and was on a death march from a concentration camp. His father died at his side when they stopped for the night.

At breakfast last month, with friends, I listed as there was more outrage about Megyn Kelly being fired for using the term "blackface" than any of the above atrocities.

Maggie Croft

Idaho Falls

