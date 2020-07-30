We can vote on our own taxes Jul 30, 2020 4 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A school bond issue is the only time that citizens can vote for a tax increase. Other school districts are satisfied with the state’s annual appropriation and vote down bond issues.Dave Koelsch Idaho Falls Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Latest e-Edition Post Register To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.