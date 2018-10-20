My family and I are experiencing and using the highest levels of the American healthcare system. Our son suffered a debilitating brain trauma on August 31, 2018. Our lives have all been indelibly altered. As we work through each day, trying to see if he can accomplish such stunning tasks as swallowing, one of the thoughts that constantly plagues me is this: How would we do this if we weren’t fortunate to have every advantage?
My family has a health insurance program in place. My sweetheart and I have one another. Our family’s income falls above the state median. We are surrounded by an incredible community that has provided support that probably also falls above the state median. In my deeper nightmares, I wonder what it would be like to endure this trial without any one of those variables in place.
And at the end of those musings, I conclude: We need to expand our state’s Medicaid coverage to catch our neighbors who fall in the gap.
Move forward this November 6th with a proactive approach to covering our neighbors in a less fortunate position than me and mine. There is more to what is good in life than achieving the lowest possible tax rate. I am happy to pay more to improve the quality of life of my fellow man.
Vote yes on Prop 2, expand our state’s Medicaid coverage, and let’s do the hard work of making Idaho provide for its people with the best form currently possible.
Josh Wheeler
Ammon