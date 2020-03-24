As demonstrated by some countries, the present coronavirus pandemic can be countered effectively. Taiwan started tracing passengers from Wuhan as soon as they heard of a new type of pneumonia there, "social distancing, ramped-up testing and contact-tracing followed soon after," according to an article by Emma Graham-Harrison in The Guardian.
In about three months they have limited cases to about 100 or so. The town of Vö, northern Italy, tested all inhabitants (twice), found positives, isolated them for two weeks, found a few still positive and kept them isolated, so they stopped new cases.
They found that asymptomatic infected people played a decisive role in the spread, according to a L. Tondo in an article for The Guardian. For insight into our bad situation, an internet article titled "Coronavirus: Why You Must Act Now" by Tomas Pueyo is helpful.
But our government has done too little too late.
My impression is that 1) the government is not likely to be able to help citizens in time and 2) if a person wants to be able to avoid getting the disease and dying from it, they should stay away from other people. We do not know who is carrying the disease, so we must assume that everyone we meet is a possible virus transmitter, young as well as old.
Avoid forming groups of two or more
D.M. McEligot
Idaho Falls