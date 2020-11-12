I recently wrote an email to the Idaho superintendent about one of my son’s teachers. I hate doing stuff like that, but this teacher was spreading hate speech on his social media about Trump supporters, and my son no longer felt comfortable in his class. I knew that this was no longer about politics and runs much deeper. It made me think: How do I raise my kids to be kind to others with so much hate being thrown around? How am I going to raise them to rise above it?
I am going to teach them that you never back down from what you believe is right just because everyone else is screaming you’re wrong. You never give up your values and morals, even if you stand alone. By the way, you won’t stand alone, there are others out there who need a leader like you. Fear no man on this earth, because you know God loves you. Don’t hurt others or destroy property to prove a point, that causes division and pain. This isn’t about voting red or blue; this is about the outcome of our country. As parents, as a society, it’s imperative that we teach our kids about integrity and being honest. We the people need our rising generation to be honorable, accountable citizens and that starts at home.
Aricka Beck
Idaho Falls