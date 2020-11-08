This real crisis, the pandemic, has brought out the best in the best people and the worst in the worst people. In February if we had come together with regulations to prevent the spread of COVID-19, it might be under control now. Jacinda Ardern, prime minister of New Zealand, started lockdowns and mask-wearing in the beginning. They had a little over 400 cases in total. To compare the numbers by populations, that would make the United States numbers 99,000 total. So, where would we be if we had done the lockdown earlier and worn masks? I really feel for Gov. Little. Idaho is spiking. He really wants to get the disease under control.
He doesn’t even have the help of the lieutenant governor, whose picture of her waving a gun in her pickup has gone national. Remember that and don’t patronize her business. There are “we” people and “me” people. “We” wear masks to prevent our germs from spreading to you. “Me” people — nobody’s is going to tell me what to do.
Maggie Croft
Idaho Falls