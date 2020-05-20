Mr. Chmelik, perhaps a refresher course on the U.S. and Idaho constitutions would help you.
The first word in both constitutions is “we” not you, me or I, but we. That means you and I are in this together, like it or not. Our Founding Fathers fought a tyrannical monarchy and gave us this messy experiment called a republic. That means we must come to an agreement on a response to this virus that, according to the Idaho Constitution, “promote(s) our common welfare.” That means we must, according to the U.S. Constitution, “provide for the common defense, (and) promote the general welfare.”
For whatever reason, our federal government has abdicated its responsibilities under the U.S. Constitution. It failed to provide for a common defense of this virus and to promote our general welfare. The states are left to their own devices. You and I must now look to our governor for our defense and common welfare.
The only tool available to the governor, at the onset of this pandemic, was restrictions on our right to association and movement. He used this tool to provide time; time for gathering resources and implementing plans to allow us to resume exercising these rights. During this time, the federal government renounced its responsibility to produce these resources and plans, again leaving the states to fight this battle on their own.
This is not the “justice” and “Blessings of Liberty” envisioned by our founding fathers. This is a capitulation to the mindless thumb of our president.
John R. Snyder
Idaho Falls