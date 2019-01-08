In a recent op-ed Jim Jones provides a view of our southern border.
However, the picture is so obscured it hardly resembles what is actually there. Lets bring the picture into focus.
As a nation we are $21.6 trillion dollars in debt and growing. How much can we afford to give other countries? Oh, I see much more clearly now.
We have real financial limits. When an individual comes across our border without approval we do not know if they are engaged in drug trafficking, part of a crime gang, intend to do us harm or for other reasons. The clarity is improving.
Ultimately, the nation and its citizens determine the environment of the country. We do not have the resources or the wisdom to be Mother Teresa for the world. Wow, now the picture is crystal clear.
We must have a wall along our southern border.
Michael Armstrong
Idaho Falls