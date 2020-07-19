If I ask you, “Do you wear a seat belt?”, 99% of you would say yes. If I ask you why, you would give me two reasons.
First, it is required by law.
Second, they are proven to save lives.
So, to use the argument that the government has no right to force you to wear a face mask, but you are wearing your seat belt, is pure you know what. Face masks save lives. And if mandated, you either wear it without complaint or go all the way and stop using your seat belt. Otherwise, you are just a hypocrite.
George C. Papaioannou
Idaho Falls