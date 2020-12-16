Were the NFL owners right in 2014 when they declined to permit Trump to be an owner of an NFL team? He was denied ownership because he lacked the liquidity required by the ownership committee. Do you think that they may have had the foresight of what Trump would do in the event his team lost a playoff game or the Super Bowl? The referees didn’t like his team since they had more penalties than the other team, or the time clock operator slowed the clock down, permitting the other team to come back and win the game. How about if he was the owner of either the Falcons or 49ers; 60 minutes is too long, the game should only be 45 minutes and my team should have won. Or perhaps the referees stopped the clock several times even though the player never made it out of bounds.
Do you think they foresaw Trump telling a city that he was going to move his team to another location if the stadium wasn’t renamed Trump Field? Maybe he would fire assistant coaches because the offense didn’t score as many points as he thought they should have. The defense gave up too many rushing yards, so good-bye defensive coordinator. One hundred percent coaching turnover annually.
With Trump’s terrible record on election lawsuits, do you think the NFL owners are breathing a collective sigh of relief? Imagine what the NFL would be like with Trump as an owner. Oh my god.
Robert Kast
Ammon