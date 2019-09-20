It is not often that I have the opportunity to write about the grandness of the lovely scenery here in the West, but I am truly overjoyed at the luxury of all this beauty.
Our good Lord has outdone Himself, and I would like to publicly thank Him for all the beauty. Wow.
One last statement — thank you for showing love and honor from a tiny hamlet of a mountain town which gave its citizens many free beverages to celebrate Etna's kindness of being in a loving realm. Another wow. There is joy that fills my heart to write this letter.
Thanks to my family for bringing me here so I can enjoy, enjoy, enjoy.
Kathy Kendall
Idaho Falls