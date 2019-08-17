The Russian-born comedian Yakov Smirnoff always ended his routines about the wonderful things he’d learned since moving to the USA with, “What a country.”
An example of why we must seem strange to foreigners is how docilely we accept some of the things that routinely happen in our county’s health care business sector. For instance, in the developing world the cost of amoxicillin, one of the world’s most popular antibiotics, ranges from 2 cents to 5 cents per pill, while we typically must pay about 40 cents per pill. Since that antibiotic is often compounded with potassium clavulanate and the pharmaceutical company that first did so picked an especially easy-to-remember (for doctors) name for it (Augmentin), the full recommended retail cost of the stuff that we often actually receive permission to purchase with prescription currently ranges from $2.52 at Walmart to $6.75 per pill at Fred Meyer if you happen to bring a special coupon with you to the pharmacy. It’s higher otherwise.
The only way that we can get around little catch 22’s like this is to spend some time actually shopping for drugs just like we should do for many other things. A few minutes worth of Googling will reveal that generic equivalents to things like Augmentin will cost you far less.
Lesson? Ask your doctor or PA to add the phrase “or generic equivalent” to his prescriptions. If he/she won’t do it, start shopping for another health care professional.
Darryl Siemer
Idaho Falls