Idaho Legislature:
Why don't you just cancel voting in the state of Idaho? Just think about the taxpayer money it will save if we do not have elections. Something needs to be done to keep the populous from having a voice in the government they pay for.
My other question is this: Where did I miss burning Christians at the stake? Are people refusing to hire Christians? I thought it was not allowed to ask a person's religion on an employment form. Are they burning their churches and lynching them? What does constitute persecution? Would I be interested in persecuting someone if they were pushing their religion on me and I told them I was not interested? Would it be persecution if I stood respectfully and quietly while a person of another faith (perhaps not Christian) gave a prayer?
What do I know? I am just part of the mob that forks over their tax money to support this Legislature. One who has a habit of not keeping their mouth shut until laws are made against my asking these questions.
Maggie Croft
Idaho Falls