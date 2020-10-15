Last Tuesday, Michael Armstrong wrote on defunding the police and said, “Can you imagine a community without police?” He mentions Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and goes on to be mindful when you vote. What he doesn’t tell you is he is resorting to the long tried and true strategy of the Republicans mastered by Karl Rove.
That strategy is fear.
Yes, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is for defunding the police. However, let’s be clear on what defunding the police means. “’Defund the police’ means reallocating or redirecting funding away from the police department to other government agencies funded by the local municipality. That’s it. It’s that simple. Defund does not mean abolish policing.”
That’s from Brookings dated June 19, 2020. Our president is trying to make cuts in police funds now, i.e. defunding the police.
Don’t let fear distort your view and look for the truth before you vote.
Ken Martin
Idaho Falls