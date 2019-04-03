There has been much discussion about what term best describes our form of government — whether we have a democracy or a democratic republic, or just what.
So if the voters overwhelmingly pass an initiative to fix the health care law so that those who need healthcare can actually get it, and the legislature essentially nullifies this initiative, and then the legislature passes a measure to prevent voters from placing initiatives on the ballot, then what is the correct term for this form of government?
James Fisher
Idaho Falls