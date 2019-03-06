Rep. Bryan Zollinger uses the term “able-bodied” to justify excluding people from Medicaid by his proposed addition of work requirements to the Medicaid expansion law. I am a physical therapist and have a different opinion on what this term means in this context. I doubt that Zollinger has thought this through.
Here’s just one example to explain my point. A few years ago, I worked with a young woman who for several years had suffered from massive infectious wounds. She could barely walk and needed constant attention to these wounds. Her disability applications had been rejected multiple times. She had been unable to work for a few years. Is that so surprising that she could not find a job? Apparently, Bryan Zollinger and others believe she is “able-bodied” because she has not been approved for disability in our system. I wonder if he has ever stopped to think about how he would fare in that situation? I believe he may have forgotten that it is not just health professionals who have an ethical obligation to the most vulnerable in our community, our elected representatives in government have this ethical responsibility as well.
At the Medicaid Expansion Advocacy Day, I met with our District 30 legislators Rep. Wendy Horman, Rep. Gary Marshall and Sen. Dean Mortimer. These meetings gave me hope that thoughtfulness will prevail. It is up to all of us to hold our legislators accountable to honor the law that was passed without adding barriers.
Melanie Edwards
Idaho Falls