Have you ever heard a politician say that people need to pay “their fair share of taxes” without defining what they mean? The term “fair share” sounds good on the surface, but the definition could mean anything. We should all be cautious. In some circles, this simply means soak those with high incomes. A few think that a fair share is when each citizen pays the same amount, not the same rate.
Discussions could be had for years, in fact, they have, about what is a fair share of taxes. Is there an upper cap of what a person should be required to pay in taxes? In discussions about a fair share of taxes, are all taxes paid being considered, like capital gains, depreciation recapture, property taxes and state income taxes? Be cautious if someone cherry-picks an example of a high-income earner paying a low-income tax rate because that probably is just one of the many taxes the person in question is paying.
For those experts out there, can someone tell me what anyone’s fair share of taxes is? And I mean an exact dollar amount. If you say any amount, there will be some that will think your amount is too low and others will think it is too high. And are you including all taxes in your amount?
It is easy to realize when politicians start using the term fair share, as it is simply a nebulous buzzword with little concrete meaning. Be skeptical of anyone using that term.
Andi Elliott
Hamer