Recently Elizabeth Bowhan and others suggested in this newspaper that we need to fully fund education but failed to define that nebulous term. Do taxpayers need to spend $3,000 per student per year, $4,000, or $5,000? Right now, we spend more than this.
As a former educator, I value the great men and women who teach. But I am skeptical of catchphrases without definition or meaning, such as “we need to fully fund education” without telling us how much money they mean. The education lobby seems to sometimes use the “fully fund education” phrase without defining it.
So how much is enough? And the second question: Who do you want to pay for the increase, as most taxpayers feel strapped right now? Probably someone else — perhaps the typical targets like the rich, corporations or other people that are not us.
Andi Elliott
Hamer