I am constantly frustrated by individuals equating socialism and fascism. Just because Hitler called his party “Nazional Sozialismus,” i.e., Nazis, does not make them socialist, more like attempts at wordplay deception.
In an excerpt from Yale University philosophy professor Jason Stanley’s book “How Fascism Works,” he lists three principal characteristics of fascism:
1. Conjuring a “mythic past” that has supposedly been destroyed. Mussolini had Rome, Turkey’s Erdoğan has the Ottoman Empire, Hitler had the third Reich. Fascist leaders “position themselves as father figures and strongmen” who alone can restore lost greatness. And yes, the fascist leader is “always a ‘he.’”
2. Fascist leaders succeed by “turning groups against each other,” inflaming historical hatreds for their own advantage, sowing divisions between classes, religions, ethnic groups and so on. Fascists may not invent the hate, but they cynically instrumentalize it: demonizing outgroups, normalizing and naturalizing bigotry.
3. Fascists “attack the truth” with propaganda, in particular, “a kind of anti-intellectualism” that “creates a petri dish for conspiracy theories.”
And another partial list of fascism signs from the Holocaust Museum (of all victimized groups, they should know)
— Powerful nationalism.
— Disdain for human rights.
— Rampant sexism.
— Control or distrust of the media.
— Religion and government entwined.
— Corporate power protected.
— Disdain for intellectuals (scientists, experts).
— Rampant cronyism and corruption.
So, does this sound like anyone we know?
Virginia Willard
Idaho Falls