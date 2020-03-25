Something I have always loved about this country is how we come together in a crisis. We pull together to help each other.
We also have such abundance. One can go to well-stocked grocery stores most anywhere in the country. We can then buy just about anything we need.
Now we have a crisis with the coronavirus. We have allowed panic and greed to take over. Because of hoarding many of the items we usually take for granted — like toilet paper, household cleaners and many canned goods — are no longer available in stores.
What has happened to caring about and helping others?
Jan P. Markowski
Idaho Falls