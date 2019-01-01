It has been 8 weeks since Jesse Quinton was shot and killed by an unnamed Idaho State Police trooper in Idaho Falls on Nov. 2, following a traffic stop at the intersection of Northgate Mile and Lomax. No information regarding this incident has yet been released by ISP, the Bonneville County prosecutor, or the Eastern Idaho Critical Incident Task Force of the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office leading the investigation. Just crickets.
Perhaps the shooting was justified, but waiting so long to reveal the basic facts leads us to wonder if something is being covered up? Unfortunately, when it comes to controversial police actions in southeast Idaho, withholding basic information for months on end is not uncommon. Are authorities hoping that perhaps people will forget about this incident? Or just lose interest? We can only wonder.
Jeffrey Forbes
Idaho Falls