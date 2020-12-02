Despite hundreds of affidavits of fraud and malfeasance that need to be adjudicated, it appears Biden has won the 2020 presidency. However, the question remains: What has happened to the Democratic Party, especially the party leaders?
My grandparents and parents were loyal Democrats but wouldn’t recognize their party today. At one time the Democratic Party was known to primarily represent the hard-working middle class. Today, the party is supported and led by big tech, biased media, Washington elites, Hollywood, corporations, big money and the influence of socialist policies as advocated by Bernie Sanders, {span}Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez{/span} and her likes.
All of the recent riots, burnings, violence, and anti-police propaganda and de-funding have occurred in Democratic states and cities.
Anti-Trump forces have kicked our president in the teeth for the past four years, now they are whining he hasn’t conceded an election after three weeks.
In order to uphold our democracy, and for the sake of fairness in future elections, every legal vote must be counted and every illegal vote thrown out.
Robert Tripp
Ammon