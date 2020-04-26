On the front page of the Post Register on April 16, there was a news story about six local lawmakers being skeptical of the governor’s new stay-home order. They were identified as Horman, Ehardt, Christensen, Zollinger, Lent and Marshall. I have also seen letters to the editor and guest editorials from local conservatives expressing the same views.
I am writing to express my full support of these individuals’ desire to engage in their constitutional right to assemble. I encourage them to stand up for their rights by getting together in groups with like-minded citizens. The bigger the group the better. I think our Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin should defy the restaurant closing restriction and open The Celt for business. This will give all these Trump supporters a public place to get together for good food and beverages. And forget about wearing those silly face masks; they are uncomfortable and look pretty stupid anyway.
I encourage Donald Trump to start up his rallies again. I think the millions of his supporters deserve to gather in the tens of thousands to hear their dear leader speak the truth they so love to hear. After all, this whole pandemic thing is a Democrat hoax foisted on the American people.
After all, as Donald Trump is fond of saying over and over again, “What have you got to lose?”
Jim Sathe
Idaho Falls