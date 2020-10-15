This November I am not voting for specific individuals but for principles I hold dear. I am voting for the sanctity of life from conception until natural death. I am voting for all lives to matter, regardless of skin color, because each person is a child of God. I am voting for a Supreme Court that will interpret the Constitution, not rewrite it. I am voting for schools to teach history, with all of our problems, not to erase or cancel it. I am voting for the Electoral College to remain in place so that a few liberal cities do not control presidential elections. I am voting for the ability of anyone to rise above their circumstances and be successful.
I am voting for my children and grandchildren to be able to choose their own path in life, including how and where their children are educated. I am voting for the freedom to worship, both at home and at church. I am voting for recognition that our nation was founded on biblical principles.
I am voting for the right to keep and bear arms to protect myself and my family from bad guys and from the government. I am voting for a strong and viable military and for a vibrant economy lifting millions from poverty. I am voting for borders that are open to anyone who enters according to the law but is closed to everyone who ignores those laws. I am voting for the principles on which this country has stood since its founding. I am voting for constitutional government. Because I believe in all of these principles, I am voting a straight Republican Party ticket.
Mark Fuller
Idaho Falls