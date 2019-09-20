“I will build a great wall — and nobody builds walls better than me, believe me — and I’ll build them very inexpensively. I will build a great, great wall on our southern border, and I will make Mexico pay for that wall. Mark my words.” – Donald Trump (fake news and alternative fact spreader, non-apologetic liar, real Donald Trump).
Thank goodness we marked his words.
Can you imagine for a minute if Donald Trump had told the truth? I know that’s a silly question, but indulge me for a minute.
“I will build a great wall, and I will make our great military pay for it. I will steal $3.6 billion of military funding which will greatly impact military projects and jobs in Utah, Arizona, Colorado, etc. Pilfering money from our defense budget logically means we are diminishing our defenses, but the military will pay for that wall. Mark my words.”
- Donald Trump (in an alternate reality where he can string together four truthful sentences in a row)
Eric Anderson
Salt Lake City, Utah