What is the fundamental problem in our nation? Is it inequality, poverty, hate/racism, etc.? Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch stated on a "60 Minutes" segment Sept. 8 that only one-third of our citizens know there are three branches of federal government. And in a recent op-ed, a local couple displayed that they did not understand the Second Amendment and failed to do their due diligence research on the effect of the 1994 Federal Assault Weapons Ban.
Both of these examples illustrate ignorance, which is the fundamental problem in our nation.
All citizens can push back against ignorance by reading the Constitutions of the United States and Idaho plus the platforms of the Republican and Democratic parties in our state.
Michael Armstrong
Idaho Falls