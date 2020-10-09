As we get close to Election Day, I would hope that people that think drug prices are ridiculously high would look at the votes by Sen. Risch and Rep. Simpson to make sure that drug companies can charge what they want. Both of these guys get big political contributions from these companies and special-interest political action committees that support the drug companies.
Both Risch and Simpson have been working to get rid of the Affordable Care Act. That will give millions of dollars in tax breaks to the top 1%. Guess who makes large payments to politicians’ re-election funds? It sure is not the working people of Idaho, where they get very little money.
Don’t just whine about the cost of health care and drugs, do some research and vote to change things.
Trump, Risch, Simpson and many more say they have a better plan than ACA that protects against pre-existing conditions and lets kids stay on parents’ insurance until age 26. Let us see their great plan in writing not just “believe me,” as they say.
Charles Crumley
Idaho Falls