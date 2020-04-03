State Rep. Barbara Ehardt’s bill to deny transgender women students from competing in women’s sports was signed into law by Gov. Little. One stated justification for the bill was that it is unfair for women with testosterone levels in a range that is typical for men to compete against other women. On a superficial level that seems reasonable.
Let’s set aside for now whether this law has the unintended or intended consequence of discriminating against, bullying or shaming transgender members of the community, or whether there are actually any examples of unfair competition of this type in Idaho. The problem is that the law is badly or disingenuously written if supporters are really concerned about testosterone. If testosterone is the issue, then make it the issue.
In an unambiguous law, all athletes would be subjected to testosterone testing. Then, based on some magical threshold, athletes would be assigned into “high” or “low” testosterone categories regardless of gender. That simplifies everything. No more worrying about how to assign gender or whether an athlete’s appearance fits the expectations of fans. All sports, at all professional or amateur levels, would sponsor high and low testosterone events and leagues. Spectators can then choose which events they want to attend with the expectation that there will always be a mix of competitor genders.
The question is: would we really want to go down that path? Or do supporters of the law have some less transparent objectives?
George Redden
Idaho Falls