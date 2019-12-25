I was both amused and enlightened by Jim Sathe’s satire on the oath of office for Republicans and the pledge of allegiance to Trump. As I reflected on Republican politicians’ fealty to Trump, Jim’s satire raised the question: To what kind of person are these politicians swearing their loyalty?
Well, to begin, he’s a man you wouldn’t leave alone with your teenage daughter for five seconds, let alone five minutes. (See the Miss Teen USA pageant for details.)
Then again, he’s a person you wouldn’t leave in charge of your own business for 24 hours, or 12 or even a quick coffee break. (Check out his business bankruptcies, loan defaults, baseless civil suits he’s filed and dubious foreign loans.)
Of course, you wouldn’t want to go to a party he might throw, considering the company you would be associated with. (See Jeffrey Epstein, pedophile and “former” friend, now deceased or Rudy Giuliani, serial adulterer.)
Naturally, you wouldn’t want to work on a construction project with his companies. (Think of all the contractors, subcontractors and workers he’s stiffed over the years.)
Finally, you wouldn’t really want to work directly for him. (Just how long could you admire his intellect, compliment his decisions and praise his looks and hair-do before your stomach rebelled?)
Please, let’s send this loser back to Trump Tower, where he can sell his gold-plated furniture to pay off his Russian loans.
Bob Goetsch
Idaho Falls