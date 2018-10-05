The following are excerpts from an article appeared in the Lexington Herald-Leader March 11, 2014.
"Churchill Downs has revealed its hand. No longer able to hide behind Louisville's iconic twin spires is a looming casino, slots and online gambling company.
"As Churchill executives try to convince our legislature that Kentucky needs casinos, let's be clear about who's doing the talking and why. Churchill may keep the Kentucky Derby front and center in Kentucky minds, but the company is busy building a casino empire for its shareholders across the U.S.
"In his latest letter to shareholders, Churchill CEO Bob Evans boasts six successful casinos (that's 5,713 slot machines) across the country.
"That's Churchill's constant message: If we could just lose more inside our state, we'd save the horse industry and have more jobs and more money for education...
"Gamblers will cross over from the race tracks to play the slots but won't leave the slots for the racetrack.
"With respect for Churchill's 130-year horse-racing tradition, it's time to recognize that Churchill has left the stable for the slot machine floor."
Churchill Downs just finished a new $65 million instant racing facility with 2,000 terminals.
Deanna Andrus
Idaho Falls