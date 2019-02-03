As I listened last week to Chuck and Nancy (the Democrat Bobbsey twins) preach that "a wall is immoral," I was hard-pressed to understand the basis of their preaching. For starters, I was always taught (and believed) that in the United States we believe in and practice the rule of law. So why, I asked, is it immoral to build a barrier to enforce the law?
For finishers, I asked: "If walls are immoral, why did the Democrat Bobbsey twins (as well as our Democrat President) support them in past legislation (2006 and 2013)?"
Well, friends, now I understand, after witnessing last week’s depraved showcasing by New York’s governor of a shiny new NY statute that legalizes infanticide in the name of ‘abortion rights’ — the only caveat being that you have to “kill ‘em as they come from the womb.”
I didn’t realize that Democratic New Yorkers had been trying to pass this law since 2006, but (thankfully) were restrained by a Republican-controlled state Senate that had some scruples with legalized murder. But now, thanks to new Democratic majorities in both statehouses, New York Democrats have demonstrated that they don’t even know what the word “immoral” means.
So there’s the answer. Chuck and Nancy just didn’t know what they are talking about.
By the way, can somebody tell me, is it true that Josef Mengele was a New York Democrat before he was a famous Aryan doctor?
D.D. Taylor
Idaho Falls