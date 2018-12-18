It is interesting that Idaho voters have embraced Obamacare and at the same time elected a state legislature that has been against socialized medicine in the past. The voters have invited more federal involvement in our state.
Other states who have extended coverage have seen the "gap" widen as incomes are lowered so more and more people qualify. Have the people voted themselves a tax increase to cover the cost or will the funds come from the schools, roads and bridges or our inadequate prison system etc?
Will members of the legislature vote their conscience or bow to the will of the people to keep their jobs?
It will be interesting to see how all this will play out. Government programs mean well but are expensive and inefficient.
R. Grant Hunter
Terreton