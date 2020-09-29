In this all-important election, voters should consider the unprecedented assaults on our environment and climate being waged by this administration.
Instead of experts, Trump put coal and oil lobbyists in charge of protecting clean air, water and public lands, dismissing scientists and eliminating or leaving unfilled countless positions in the Environmental Protection Agency and Interior Department.
Trump has rolled back, reversed or revoked about 70 environmental regulations and rules and is working on about 30 more, according to the New York Times on July 15.
Here are just a few:
— Weakening vehicle fuel efficiency standards.
— Rolling back regulations on methane and mercury emissions from pipelines and power plants.
— Weakening the Endangered Species Act and the National Environmental Policy Act.
— Rolling back regulations on lead in drinking water and on the dumping of pollutants like toxic coal ash in waterways.
— Opening the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to oil and gas drilling.
— Reducing the size of national monuments.
— Rolling back regulations on the pesticide chlorpyrifos and refusing to limit the “forever chemicals” called PFAS.
Trump has called climate change a hoax and refused to take action. Aside from the human cost, this has cost taxpayers $450 billion over the last three years to fight fires, floods and other catastrophes.
His actions will have long-lasting impacts on our environment and health, which fall disproportionately on communities of color and low income.
As you vote, please consider what we leave for future generations.
Elaine French
Ketchum