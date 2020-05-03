The April 24 issue of The Idaho Press-Tribune carried an article regarding crowds slamming some Idaho state parks, which was written by Jerry Painter of the Idaho Falls Post Register. Notable in the article was information regarding northern Idaho parks “packed with out-of-state visitors ignoring the governor’s orders to self-isolate for 14 days”.
I read the paper Friday evening, after that my husband and I took a little drive just to get out of the house. We drove south from our home in Oregon to Succor Creek Road and headed toward the campground, which we knew was closed. Vehicles we encountered, as well as campers, camp trailers and motorhomes, toy haulers and ATVs overwhelmingly carried Idaho license plates. There was a small town just north of the park comprised of individuals camping. There was no social distancing evidenced.
From the article, an Idaho State Parks representative stated, regarding the Washington plates, “As you might expect, some Idahoans have issues with that.” Well, the same holds true for Oregonians who see Idaho plates. Up until the boat ramp was closed and Oregon Fish and Wildlife prohibited out of state anglers on the Owyhee River, there was a steady stream of vehicles with Idaho plates headed to the Owyhee. What part of “stay home” don’t people understand? Will the Idaho people self-isolate once they return to their homes?
Susan Barton
Nyssa, Oregon