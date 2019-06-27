In a recent letter to the editor, Gene Hicks cited the accomplishments of the Idaho Downtown Development Corporation for the timeliness of projects being completed and the intended eye appeal of the end result and the suggestion that the events center board be disbanded and allow the Downtown Development Corporation to take over the construction of the much-anticipated Idaho Falls Event Center hit the nail on the head.
Ever since Idaho Falls voted to have an auditorium district, I would like to know why the events center board has been an abject failure to move the project along. Is it the funding? I offer a suggestion that we invite some big-ticket entertainers to come perform and have some of the proceeds go towards the construction of the proposed events center.
I would hate to think that we used the events center as a ruse to bring in new businesses under false pretenses for an event center that may not happen.
Richard T. DeMott