After getting up off the floor yesterday, I double checked my recently received Assessment Notice from the Bonneville County Assessor to make sure I had not opened a neighbor's mail by mistake. Sadly, that was not the case. This year's assessment amounts to an upcoming increase in property tax of around 13 percent, added to last year's 12 percent is — well you can all do the math — a 25 percent increase in our property taxes over the past two years. Now, if Social Security payments were increasing like that, those living on fixed incomes might stay even. Add that to the escalating housing prices in Idaho Falls and soon only the upper middle class and upper class will be able to afford to buy and own real property. But what about the rest of the citizenry? They will still be trying to find livable rental housing. But guess what, all the slumlords will be passing on the increased property taxes to their renters.
I'm asking Bonneville County and city of Idaho Falls officials to publish, in the Post Register, a detailed breakdown by dollar of what is generating these drastic increases in our property taxes. A line by line detailing of what the county and city paid in the calendar year 2018 and the actual and projected totals for 2019. I believe the taxpaying citizens have a right to know what we're paying for. The city/county road departments must not be getting their fair share though. Every time my car hits a manhole cover, be it sunken or elevated as most are, it's enough to rattle your teeth.
Alan Jones
Idaho Falls