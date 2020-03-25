Congratulations to the president for acting presidential and addressing the virus as it should have been months ago. Sadly that only lasted two days. He started talking about us being at war and actually called this a pandemic. So much for a Democratic hoax. So much for a miracle coming, and it would just disappear. So much for we have 15 cases and soon it will be zero. So much for we have this under control. So much for if you want a test, you can have a test.
Recently, he went off script and was patting himself on the back more than talking about the issues. I get more from Gov. Cuomo’s briefing than from the Whitehouse. We should let Dr. Birx do all the talking and just tell us the truth, no BS.
Yes, the government is doing a lot, but why weren’t they doing this in February? Why is this country so far behind on testing and personal protective equipment than South Korea? Why did this president only activate the Defense Production Act instead of implementing it? Do we really want each state bidding for masks, gowns and ventilators? For those two days I hoped we were over that, but I guess it’s still every state for themselves.
There was a study done last year on just this called Crimson Contagion. It showed we were underfunded and ill-prepared for a virus like this. So why was it ignored? It wouldn’t have helped his re-election.
Ken Martin
Idaho Falls