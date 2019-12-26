My friend, David Adler, is a solid constitutional historian. But I am reminded of the famous 1984 Democratic presidential debate between Walter Mondale and Gary Hart. After hearing a long-winded peroration by Hart, Mondale blew away his opponent with one line, “Where’s the beef?”
We are witnessing a classic power struggle between the executive and legislative branches. Where questions of compliance with subpoenas versus stonewalling or allowing active participation of the defense representatives in a prosecutorial hearing versus excluding them are concerned, there is one answer: The Constitution is what the Supreme Court says it is.
Mike Simpson, Idaho’s tireless and effective representative in Congress, is a conscientious and reasonable man. He will cast his vote in the best interests of the country.
The country is witnessing an overwrought conflict between constitutional theory and wisdom. The charges of “abuse of power” and “obstruction of Congress” are vague enough to indict several past presidents, from Franklin Delano Roosevelt to Lyndon Baines Johnson.
In the absence of a reasonable doubt standard, for serious matters, courts usually adopt the “clear and convincing” standard.
Where’s the evidence?
Does anyone seriously believe that any appropriate standard of proof has been met by the House Judiciary Committee? My friend, Sen. Mike Crapo, doesn’t think so. Neither do I.
Jay B. Gaskill
Idaho Falls