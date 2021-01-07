Ulysses Grant said it best after the end of the Civil War, “There are but two parties now, traitors and patriots.” I wonder where will the Idaho delegation align during the upcoming circus that Trump and his cronies are preparing to bring upon this country? My sincere hope is that they will follow in the footsteps of Republicans like Mitt Romney who have shown that they are patriots and will vote to uphold our democracy and the results of the free and fair election. However, based upon their past actions of treason, cowardice and cronyism, I’m betting that they will more likely align with the traitors who want to subvert the election and hand the presidency over to a dictator.
This is no longer about Republicans versus Democrats or even about soothing Trump’s fragile ego. This is about their personal integrity and whether they stand for our Constitution and democratic government or whether they stand for a strongman who only cares about himself. Even though Simpson has already demonstrated that he is loyal to Trump above the Constitution with his signature on the subversive Texas support letter, maybe he has recognized the error of his ways. In the end, I’m confident that our democracy will prevail and this charade will just be another black mark in the darkest times at the end of a failed presidency. Whatever these traitors plan to attempt will not change the certified results of the fair election, but will clearly label where they align.
Ben Roberts
Idaho Falls