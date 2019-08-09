Faithful, law-abiding Muslims are good citizens.
Violent jihadists who want the entire world to be Muslim and kill to realize that are terrorists.
Germans are good people.
Germans who wanted a pure Aryan race were called Nazis and killed 6 million Jews in an attempt to achieve that goal.
White Americans who embrace others of a different color, religion, ethnic origin, sexual preference, etc., are good citizens.
White people who think all the country should be lily-white and just like them and resort to violence to achieve that end are domestic terrorists and should be treated as terrorists.
"Make America Great Again." Definition: "Make America White (Christian, heterosexual, patriarchal) Again."
And on and on.
Virginia Willard
Idaho Falls